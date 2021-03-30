Tuesday, March 30, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Health Minister Harsh Vardhan receives second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

News Videos

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan receives second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan along with his wife Nutan Goel receives second dose of COVID-19 vaccine jab at Delhi Heart & Lung Institute.
Coronavirus Coronavirus Update Vaccine Tracker

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News