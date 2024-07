Updated on: July 03, 2024 15:10 IST

Hathras Stampede: Who is Bhole Baba, the preacher linked to Hathras stampede tragedy?

After a stampede at a religious gathering that led to the death of over 120 people and several others injured in Pulrai village of Uttar Pradesh's Hathras, the man for whose 'Satsang' they were gathered for - is now under the lens. Watch to know who is Bhole Baba?