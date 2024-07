Updated on: July 03, 2024 15:18 IST

Hathras Accident Update: CM Yogi's first reaction as 'Satsang-Stampede' kills over 100 in UP

Around 116 people lost their lives and 18 people were injured in UP’s Hathras due to a stampede at a religious gathering on July 02. UP CM Yogi Adityanath expressed sorrow over the tragedy and stated that the state govt will get to the bottom of this entire incident. Watch to know more!