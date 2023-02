Updated on: February 21, 2023 12:47 IST

Haryana News: 2 communities clash due to speeding bike in Nuh, Haryana

In Nuh Mewat's Kheda Khalilpur village, two communities were involved in a violent conflict. Sticks and stones were used in ferocious fighting between the opposing groups. Also, there are reports of gunfire in the neighborhood, which is why Kheda Khalilpur has a large police presence.