Updated on: October 17, 2024 19:27 IST

Haryana: Nayab Singh Saini gives his first reaction ahead of being sworn in as Haryana CM

Ahead of his swearing-in as Chief Minister of Haryana for a second consecutive term, Nayab Singh Saini gave his first reaction. He said, "In the coming times, our government will work under the leadership of PM Modi to take Haryana forward at a rapid pace."