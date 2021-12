Updated on: December 24, 2021 21:00 IST

Haryana imposes night curfew from 11pm to 5 am amid rising cases of Omicron

The Haryana government on Friday imposed a night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am amid rising Covid-19 cases in the country. Gatherings of more than 200 persons in public places and events have been barred till further notice.