Updated on: October 10, 2024 10:38 IST

Haryana Election Result 2024: Meet PM Modi's Key Player Behind BJP's Win in Haryana

On October 5, after polling closed in Haryana, exit polls suggested the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would face a tough loss. However, by the morning of October 8, as counting began, the results took a surprising turn. The BJP started to gain momentum and ended up winning an impressive 48 out of 90