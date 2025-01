Updated on: January 28, 2025 17:07 IST

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini Trashes Kejriwal's 'Poisoning Yamuna' Claim, Demands Apology

Haryana CM Nayab Saini demanded apology from Arvind Kejriwal over his remarks on poisoned Yamuna water from Haryana. He went on to say that if Kejriwal doesn’t apologise he will file a defamation case against him.