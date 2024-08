Updated on: August 28, 2024 13:05 IST

Haryana Assembly Polls: JJP, Azad Samaj Party to contest together for upcoming elections

Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) and Chandra Shekhar Azad’s Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) allied the upcoming Haryana Assembly Polls. During a Press Conference, JJP leader Dushyant Chautala said that out of the 90 seats, JJP would contest on 70 seats and the Azad Samaj Party would contest on 20 seats.