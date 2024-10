Updated on: October 09, 2024 12:27 IST

Haryana Assembly Elections: Strong campaigning to hold on booths, how BJP turned the tables?

Haryana Assembly Polls: Haryana Assembly Election Results 2024: The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) surprising victory in the 2024 Haryana Assembly elections, where the party secured a third consecutive term, has left everyone shocked. Despite facing anti-incumbency.