Updated on: August 17, 2024 18:45 IST

Haryana Assembly Election: Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini says “BJP is ready for election”

Chief Minister of Haryana, Nayab Singh Saini said that BJP is ready for the elections and will form 3rd consecutive government in the state. He also appealed to voters to go out and vote in the election. Watch to know more!