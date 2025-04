Hanuman Jayanti 2025: Thousands Gather At Hanuman Garhi Temple In Ayodhya To Offer Prayers Hanuman Jayanti 2025: A large number of devotees gathered at Ayodhya's Hanuman Garhi Temple today to celebrate Hanuman Jayanti. In the visuals, devotees were seen standing in long queues, patiently waiting for their turn to offer prayers.