Updated on: May 22, 2023 9:32 IST

‘Had Congress banned Bajrang Dal 70 years ago…’ says Maulana Arshad Madani

Arshad Madani has once again given a big statement in the convention of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind held at Azad Maidan in Mumbai. Arshad Madani has asked the Congress to fulfill its promises made during the Karnataka assembly elections.