  5. Gulam Nabi Azad condemns police action against Jamia students, demands judicial inquiry

Gulam Nabi Azad condemns police action against Jamia students, demands judicial inquiry

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 16, 2019 14:53 IST ]

"Police can't enter into university premises without the permission of Vice-Chancellor. If they weren't permitted, how did Police, which comes under Central govt, enter into the campus? We condemn it. There should be a judicial inquiry," says Gulam Nabi Azad.

 

