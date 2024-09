Updated on: September 09, 2024 10:40 IST

Gujarat: Tensions erupt after stone pelting at ‘Ganesh pandal’ in Surat; police arrest accused

Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi visited the spot in the Sayedpura area of Surat where an incident of stone pelting on Ganesh Pandal took place on September 08. Harsh Sanghvi said that in the Sayedpura area of Surat, six people pelted stones at a Ganesh Pandal and all of them were arrested