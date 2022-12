Updated on: December 08, 2022 7:44 IST

Gujarat-Himachal Election Result Updates: Counting Of Votes For Gujarat & Himachal To Be Held Today

Gujarat Assembly Elections Results: Counting of votes for the Gujarat Assembly elections which were held in two phases on December 1 and 5 across 33 districts of the BJP-ruled state will be held today at 37 counting centers covering the 182 Assembly seats. While the contest in Gujarat has traditionally been between the BJP and Congress, it was three-cornered this time around with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) entering the poll arena. The ruling party is expected to win in the range of 117-151 seats, while the Congress was predicted to bag between 16 to 51 seats as per the exit poll predictions.Counting of votes in Himachal Pradesh assembly elections 2022 is taking place today on all 68 seats. To form the government, a party is required to win 35 seats to reach the halfway mark. It’s going to be an interesting contest to witness as BJP, the incumbent ruling party, is fighting to break the tradition in the state which shuffles the government every five years. The key contest is between the saffron party and Congress as the latter hopes to return in the hill state.#gujaratelection2022 #gujaratassemblyelection2022 #himachalelection #pmmodi #arvindkejriwal #congress #aap #bjp #indiatv