Updated on: November 10, 2022 11:03 IST

Gujarat Elections: State Finance Minister Kanubhai Desai to File Nomination From Pardi Constituency

Gujarat assembly polls: Ahead of the upcoming Gujarat assembly elections, the state's finance minister Kanubhai Desai is expected to file his nomination from the Pardi constituency on Thursday. According to reports, former minister and sitting MLA of Bardoli, Ishwar Parmar is also expected to get a ticket for the upcoming polls.