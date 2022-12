Updated on: December 12, 2022 18:41 IST

Gujarat Chief Minister Oath Ceremony: Smriti Irani arrived at Oath Ceremony | Bhupendra Patel | BJP

Gujarat Chief Minister oath ceremony: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Bhupendra Patel on Monday took oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat for a second straight term in Gandhinagar in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Patel was administered the oath as the 18th chief minister by Governor Acharya Devvrat at a function held at the Helipad Ground near the new Secretariat. In the just-concluded Gujarat Assembly elections, counting for which was held on December 8, the BJP won a seventh straight term by winning record 156 seats in the 182-member House. The Congress won 17 constituencies and AAP 5. Patel, 60, resigned as chief minister along with his entire cabinet on Friday to pave the way for the formation of a new government following the election results.#gujaratcm #bhupendrapatel #indiatv