Updated on: December 08, 2022 8:19 IST

Gujarat Assembly Elections Results: Rajat Sharma Talks About PM Modi's Strategies For Elections

Gujarat Assembly Elections Results: Counting of votes for the Gujarat Assembly elections which were held in two phases on December 1 and 5 across 33 districts of the BJP-ruled state will be held today at 37 counting centers covering the 182 Assembly seats. While the contest in Gujarat has traditionally been between the BJP and Congress, it was three-cornered this time around with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) entering the poll arena. The ruling party is expected to win in the range of 117-151 seats, while the Congress was predicted to bag between 16 to 51 seats as per the exit poll predictions.#gujaratelection2022 #gujaratassemblyelection2022 #pmmodi #arvindkejriwal #congress #aap #bjp #indiatv