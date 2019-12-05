Thursday, December 05, 2019
     
  Govt trying to mitigate onion crisis: Nirmala Sitharaman tells Lok Sabha

Govt trying to mitigate onion crisis: Nirmala Sitharaman tells Lok Sabha

India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 05, 2019 7:45 IST ]
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman on Wednesday told Lok Sabha that the government was trying to mitigate the onion crisis by implementing several measures.
