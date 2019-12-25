Wednesday, December 25, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Govt to rename tunnel under Rohtang Pass after Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 95th birth anniversary

News Videos

Govt to rename tunnel under Rohtang Pass after Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 95th birth anniversary

India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 25, 2019 6:58 IST ]
Govt to rename tunnel under Rohtang Pass after Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 95th birth anniversary. Along with this The Cabinet also approved the Atal Bhujal Yojana worth Rs 6,000 crore scheme that will be implemented in the next five years.
Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
Entertainment
Bigg boss 13

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoNo connection between NPR and NRC, says Home Minister Amit Shah Next VideoNews 100 | December 25, 2019  