  Govt to provide Free covid-19 vaccines for all adults from 21 June

Govt to provide Free covid-19 vaccines for all adults from 21 June

Government will provide free covid-19 vaccines to all adults from 21st June, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Monday.
