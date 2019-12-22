Sunday, December 22, 2019
     
  5. Governor of Kerala, Arif Mohammad Khan supports Citizenship Amendment Act

Governor of Kerala, Arif Mohammad Khan supports Citizenship Amendment Act

India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 22, 2019 10:01 IST ]
Governor of Kerala, Arif Mohammad Khan on CAA: Government has kept the promise that Mahatma Gandhi, Pandit ji & Congress had made to people who were living deplorable lives in Pakistan.
