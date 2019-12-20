Friday, December 20, 2019
     
  5. Gorakhpur: Protestors & police personnel pelt stones at each other during demonstration against CAA

Gorakhpur: Protestors & police personnel pelt stones at each other during demonstration against CAA

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 20, 2019 16:42 IST ]

Gorakhpur: Protestors & police personnel pelt stones at each other during demonstration against Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens.

