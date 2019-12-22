Sunday, December 22, 2019
     
Gorakhpur Police identifies 50 people allegedly involved in violence during CAA protest

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 22, 2019 10:00 IST ]

Police on Saturday released photographs of around 50 people allegedly involved in protest against the amended citizenship law here after the Jumma namaz (Friday prayers) here. The police said the trouble makers have been identified

