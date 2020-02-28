Sunday, March 01, 2020
     
  Gokulpuri ACP narrates horrific violent clashes in Northeast Delhi

Gokulpuri ACP narrates horrific violent clashes in Northeast Delhi

ACP of Gokulpuri, Anuj Kumar, narrated the horrific violent clashes in Northeast part of Delhi on February 24 when police constable Rattan lal was killed by rioters.

