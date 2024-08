Updated on: August 13, 2024 8:03 IST

Giriraj Singh reacts over Kolkata Doctor's murder case, urges Mamata Banerjee to resign

Union Minister Giriraj Singh launched a scathing attack on opposition over Kolkata’s RG kar Medical College and Hospital incident on August 12. Attacking West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee he said that if Mamata Banerjee has little morality, she should resign.