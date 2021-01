Ghaziabad DM orders farmers to vacate Ghazipur border, heavy security forces deployed at Tikri border

The Ghaziabad administration has reportedly served an ultimatum to protesting farmers to vacate the Ghazipur protest site. According to sources, the district administration may move ahead to remove blockade at UP Gate on Delhi-Meerut Expressway by Thursday night. A heavy police deployment has been made at Ghazipur and Ghaziabad District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey along with other top police officials have reached the protest site.