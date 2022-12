Updated on: December 28, 2022 10:32 IST

Gehlot-Pilot camp tension simmers again after Rajasthan CM's 'caste' remark

Amid the ongoing discussions about the CM face in Rajasthan once again, a statement by Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot has raised the political temperature. Ashok Gehlot has targeted Sachin Pilot without taking his name.