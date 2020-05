GDP growth rate in 2020-21 is expected to remain in the negative category: RBI Gov

Loan EMIs are set to get cheaper as RBI cuts repo rate by 40 bps to 4 per cent. "The repo rate cut by 40 basis points from 4.4 % to 4%. Reverse repo rate stands reduced to 3.35%," RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said in a press conference on Friday.