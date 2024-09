Updated on: September 09, 2024 10:26 IST

Ganesh Utsav 2024: Unique 11-ft idol of lord Ganesh made from the bark of trees installed in Surat

Gujarat: As the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is underway, a unique 11-foot idol of lord Ganesh has been installed in Gujarat’s Surat. The 11-ft idol of lord Ganesh is made from the bark of trees.