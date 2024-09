Updated on: September 08, 2024 17:05 IST

Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: 42,000 women gather in Pune to recite Ganapati Atharvashirsa

On the second day of the ongoing Ganesh festival, the premises of Shrimant Dagadusheth Halwai Ganapati Temple reverberated with holy chants as more than 42,000 women gathered there to recite Ganpati 'Atharvasirsa' prayers on September 08. Watch to know more!