Updated on: September 06, 2024 15:14 IST

Ganesh Chathurthi 2024: High demand for eco-friendly idols in Hyderabad ahead of Ganesh Chathurthi

With barely a day left for Ganesh Chathurthi, the city of Hyderabad is abuzz with festive fervour, and idol makers are gearing up to keep up with the surging demand. Watch to know more!