Updated on: November 19, 2024 14:47 IST

G20 Summit: Were Joe Biden, Giorgia Meloni & Justin Trudeau ignored in G20 family photo?

G20 Summit: Members of the G20 posed on November 18 for the official photograph. But U.S. President, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni who were in a trilateral meeting arrived late, missing the portrait. Here's why!