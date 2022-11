Updated on: November 16, 2022 10:28 IST

G20 Summit 2022: PM Modi met key leaders, addressed Indian diaspora in Bali on Day 1

G20 Summit 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi had informal interactions with US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, Chinese President Xi Jinping and several other global leaders on Tuesday on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Bali. He also exchanged views on a range of issues. Prime Minister Modi also met UK's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, their first face-to-face interaction since he assumed power last month.Meanwhile on Wednesday, PM Modi is scheduled to hold wide-ranging talks with Sunak and Macron, apart from holding a meeting with the host country's president Joko Widodo.