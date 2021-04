Fresh tape trouble for Mamata, Coal Scam accused Anup Majhi's aide exposes syndicate in TMC rule

Citing some audio tapes, the BJP on Saturday alleged that people enjoying 'protection' from the Mamata Banerjee-led government have been running an 'extortion racket' in West Bengal. The tapes reveal how Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee received cut money.