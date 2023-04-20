Thursday, April 20, 2023
     
Updated on: April 20, 2023 18:53 IST

Breaking News: Four soldiers killed in the fire in military vehicle on Poonch-Jammu National Highway

Jammu Kashmir News: A case of fire in a military vehicle has come to light on the Poonch-Jammu National Highway. It is being told that four soldiers have lost their lives in this.
