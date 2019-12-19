Thursday, December 19, 2019
     
Former PM Manmohan Singh on Indian Citizenship for Bangladeshi minorities

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 19, 2019 16:09 IST ]

Amid protests over the citizenship law in several cities of the country, the BJP has released a video of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in which he ask for a libral approach while granting Indian Citizenship to minorities of Bangladesh.

