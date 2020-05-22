Friday, May 22, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Former DMK leader VP Duraisamy joins BJP in Chennai

News Videos

Former DMK leader VP Duraisamy joins BJP in Chennai

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader VP Duraisamy joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He joined BJP in Chennai on May 22.

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

X