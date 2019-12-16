Monday, December 16, 2019
     
News Videos

Former BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar convicted in Unnao rape case

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 16, 2019 16:19 IST ]

Unnao Rape Case: Expelled UP BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar has been found guilty by Tis Hazari court in New Delhi. The court will hear arguments on quantum on sentence for Sengar on Wednesday. The court had on August 9 framed charges against the MLA

