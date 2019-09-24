Tuesday, September 24, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Forces on high alert along LoC as 500 militants wait to infiltrate into Kashmir

News Videos

Forces on high alert along LoC as 500 militants wait to infiltrate into Kashmir

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: September 24, 2019 8:52 IST ]

Jammu and Kashmir: Indian security forces have been given full freedom to effectively deal with any infiltration bid along the LoC following inputs that around 450-500 well-trained terrorists are waiting at terror launch pads to sneak into the Valley

Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
Entertainment
chandrayaan-2

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoNCP leader Sharad Pawar's love and support to Pak might cost him in Maharashtra Polls Next VideoToday's Horoscope, Daily Astrology, Zodiac Sign for Tuesday, September 24, 2019  