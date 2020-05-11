Monday, May 11, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Food safety officer, 3 employees of Municipal Corporation found COVID-19 positive in Indore

News Videos

Food safety officer, 3 employees of Municipal Corporation found COVID-19 positive in Indore

The infection of coronavirus has now reached in the Municipal Corporation of Indore.

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

X