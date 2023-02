Updated on: February 25, 2023 13:40 IST

Following an uproar in the MCD House after one vote was declared invalid, the Mayor ordered a re-count

Both parties' councillors not only beat each other, but also pelted slippers and kicked each other's pants; they also tore each other's clothes; there was also a clash between the women councilors; there was an uproar.And because of the fighting, the election was postponed.