Updated on: February 15, 2022 13:01 IST

Fodder scam: CBI court convicts Lalu yadav in Rs 139 cr Doranda treasury case, sentencing on Feb 21

A special Central Investigation Bureau (CBI) court in Ranchi on Tuesday convicted RJD supremo and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav in a fodder scam case. This is the fifth case wherein Lalu has been found guilty. Lalu has already been convicted in four cases related to the multi-crore scam and is currently out on bail.