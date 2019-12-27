Friday, December 27, 2019
     
  5. Flag march conducted in Seelampur, Jafrabad, Welcome and Mustafabad areas ahead of Friday prayer

News Videos

Flag march conducted in Seelampur, Jafrabad, Welcome and Mustafabad areas ahead of Friday prayer

India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 27, 2019 12:57 IST ]
Flag march conducted in Seelampur, Jafrabad, Welcome and Mustafabad area in Delhi. The authorities in UP suspended internet services in multiple cities in view of the protests against the new citizenship law and Friday prayers.
