Thursday, December 05, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Five arrested for setting ablaze rape victim in UP's Unnao

News Videos

Five arrested for setting ablaze rape victim in UP's Unnao

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 05, 2019 14:50 IST ]

A woman in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao, who survived brutal rape months back, was set ablaze on Thursday by a group of men, including one who was accused in the crime, police said on Thursday. The woman was allegedly raped in March and the accused was later granted bail.

Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
Entertainment
Bigg boss 13

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoBSP against current form of Citizenship Amendment Bill: Mayawati Next VideoConcerns of people from North-east over CAB will be addressed: Kiren Rijiju  