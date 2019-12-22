Sunday, December 22, 2019
     
  5. Firozabad: Atm cards in my purse saved my life, says Police Constable Virendra Kumar

Firozabad: Atm cards in my purse saved my life, says Police Constable Virendra Kumar

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 22, 2019 10:04 IST ]

Firozabad: Narrow escape for Police Constable Vijendra Kumar after a bullet pierced his bullet proof vest and got stuck in his wallet that was kept in his jacket's front pocket. He says 'It happened yesterday during the protests, I really feel like this is my second life

