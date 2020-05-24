Sunday, May 24, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Fire, smoke detected in shramik special train from Patna to Araria

News Videos

Fire, smoke detected in shramik special train from Patna to Araria

Migrants labourers panicked after a shramik special train in which they were travelling caught minor fire after some fault was detected in the break-binding system of the train.

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

X