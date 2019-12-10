Tuesday, December 10, 2019
     
  5. Fire breaks out in furniture market in Delhi's Kirari

Fire breaks out in furniture market in Delhi's Kirari

India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 10, 2019 11:20 IST ]
A fire broke out in a godown in the furniture market in North West Delhi's Kirari area on Tuesday, Delhi fire officials said.
