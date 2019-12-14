Saturday, December 14, 2019
     
Fire breaks out in Delhi's Mundka area

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 14, 2019 8:33 IST ]

A massive fire broke out at a furniture factory in Delhi's Mundka area on early Saturday. The spot is near to the Mundka metro railway station in West Delhi. A call about the blaze was received at around 5 am.

At least 20 fire tenders have rushed to spot. The rescue operation is underway.

